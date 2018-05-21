Picking a Winner…What’s the Secret?

I’m not talking horse racing, or roulette, or NASCAR…I’m talking movies. And one thing I’m becoming increasingly BAD at is picking movies for a romantic “movie night” with my wife Meg that she actually likes. In fact, without exaggerating, I don’t think I’ve picked a movie she’s liked in at least 5 years. Now, I should qualify that statement with the following: I’m talking about movies we watch AT HOME, i.e., Xfinity T.V., Netflix, etc. I’m much more proficient at picking THEATER-BASED movies we both end up liking (Wonder Woman and Black Panther are two recent examples). In trying to be a hero and a gentleman, I suggest that I’ll pick a movie, a nice bottle of wine, send our teenage son out for the night and (cue the romantic music) we’re off to the races…until Meg falls asleep trying to get through “The Post” or she stays up all night over-analyzing “Get Out!” Please send your Romantic Movie Suggestions to jyoung@kuic.com and oh yeah, I prefer if they’re FREE. Thanks 🙂

John Young