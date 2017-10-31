Persimmons-The Other Fruit

My wife and I have a HUGE persimmon tree in the backyard. Right now it’s loaded with lots of fruit! Up until two years ago, I had never tried one, but now I LOVE them. I’m thinking persimmons are one of the least appreciated or talked about fruit, kinda like Rhubarb. So now I’ll be busy picking them before the birds peck the daylights out of them. So, if you get a chance, try them! They’re delicious! In the mean time I’ll be up in the tree picking and grinning and making sure I don’t fall off the ladder!