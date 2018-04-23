Peña Adobe’s “Authors at the Adobe”

The Peña Adobe Historical Society and local authors: Fern Henry, author of “My Checkered Life”, James Kern, “Images of America-Vallejo” and Conchita Marusich “In Search of William Wolfskill: Journey to Find the Legacy” are proud to announce the return of “Authors at the Adobe” at the Peña Adobe Park on Saturday, May 5, 2018, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Peña Adobe Park is located in Vacaville’s rural southwest section, just off Interstate 80 adjacent to Lagoon Valley Park.

Come meet our local authors and tour the historic Peña Adobe home, one of the oldest structures in Solano County. Dating back to 1842, the Adobe was once the home of the Juan Felipe Peña family, who, with the Vaca family, settled in Vacaville over 170 years ago. Tour the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum or take a nature walk around the historical park.

Chat with Fern Henry of Vacaville about her historic memoir of Luzena Stanley Wilson. Learn of Luzena’s view of the California Gold Rush days, in which women were few and learn what it was like living during 1849. Luzena, with her husband Mason and two children, helped to establish the town of Vacaville.

Conchita Thornton Marusich has been interested in storytelling from a young age when her mother recounted tales about their ancestor, William Wolfskill, mountain man, adventurer and important figure in early California history. In her book “In Search of William Wolfskill: Journey to Find the Legacy”, Conchita writes about the adventures of her trailblazing great-great-grandfather, William Wolfskill.

Jim Kern has been the Executive Director of the Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum since 1989. Kern took over the helm of the Vallejo museum, which was founded in 1974 and opened in 1979 and will share his knowledge of Vallejo’s local history with “Images of America – Vallejo”.

Meet local author Dorothy M. O’Neil and learn about the town of Winters in her book “Images of America-Winters”. Her book boasts more than 200 vintage images along with a narrative about Winters, known for its old railroad bridge, the Buckhorn Restaurant and historic downtown, as well as its access to Lake Berryessa.

Author Sharon McGriff Payne of Vallejo will also be on hand. In the summer of 1846, a group of Americans arrested General Vallejo. After filing their grievances, they raised the Bear Flag and declared independence for California. John Grider, an African American pioneer, was a member of the Bear Flag Revolt. A former slave, Grider was one of Vallejo’s earliest residents & is the subject of McGriff-Payne’s book.

Local historian and member of the Vacaville Heritage Council, Jerry Bowen will be available to sign his pictorial history book “Images of America-Vacaville”. Other books by local authors available will include Brian Irwin’s “Vacaville Then & Now”, Elissa DeCaro’s “Suisun City and Valley”, Francie Vicondoa’s book “Spanish Doors, Dishes and Dreams: A Cookbook by an Emigrant’s Child”and a selection of essays by members of the Daughters of California Pioneers, titled “Daughters of History”.

Park docents will be available to lead tours the Peña Adobe, California historical landmark #534 & Museum. There is no entrance fee to the Adobe or Museum. Dogs are welcome on leashes. The volunteer-led Peña Adobe Historical Society opens the doors of the Peña Adobe and the Mowers-Goheen Museum the first Saturday of each month February thru December from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have a passion for local history and are interested in volunteering, or tours, e-mail us at penaadobe@gmail.com or visit www.penaadob.org.