Paper Shredding, E-Waste & Used Clothing Drop-Off
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 3:45 PM

Free Confidential Paper Shredding, E-Waste & Used Clothing Drop-Off provided by Gone for Good. Open to all local residents, businesses and non-profit organizations. Events are on the last Saturday of the month from March through October in 2018 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Located in the parking lot at the corner of Jefferson and Empire Street, downtown Fairfield. Gone for Good is a jobs creation program for people with disabilities and located in Fairfield.

These events are made possible through a partnership with Gone for Good, United Cerebral Palsy of North Bay, Solano County, Fairfield Main Street Association, and the City of Fairfield. Questions? Call Bruce at (707) 430-4380 x110.

