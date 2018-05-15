Pancreatic Cancer Race to the Moon and Back

The third annual “Race to the Moon and Back” 5K run and walk will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville, California. The 5k run and walk is in memory of Ken Moon who loved running and hiking the trails of Lagoon Valley Park. Ken passed away on December 14, 2015, on his 61st birthday, after a courageous two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer.

We are proud to be partnering once again with Project Purple, an impact-driven 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, with a vision of a world without pancreatic cancer. Their mission is to find a cure for pancreatic cancer and improve the lives of patients through support, hope, and compassion.

ALL proceeds from this 5k run and walk will go to Project Purple to support and improve lives of patients of pancreatic cancer.

The event showcases the beautiful scenic views of Lagoon Valley Park. The 5K (3.1 miles) run will be chip timed and be run on 75% dirt and 25% asphalt bike trails. There is a short hill on your way out and back. The course will be specifically marked and will have course monitors along the route. There will be a water station at the halfway point as well as water, electrolytes, bagels and fruit at the end of the race. Event includes a custom event t-shirt if you register by MAY 11th. While supplies last after. The walk will be the same course.

If you cannot attend the 5k run and walk at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville on June 16, there will also be an opportunity to donate to the cause by participating in a virtual run/walk on race day from where ever you are.