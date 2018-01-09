Oprah Winfrey for President? I’m in!

There’s been some serious talk over the last several days about media titan Oprah Winfrey running for U.S. President in 2020, following her inspirational speech at last Sunday’s Golden Globes Ceremony. I’ll be honest: I love the idea! Not only do I appreciate what I think I know about her values, patriotism and her positions on issues I care about, having a former television star elected to the presidency is not unprecedented (obviously). In fact, millennials would do well to study the presidency of Ronald Reagan, a former actor who rose through the ranks of California politics to become a two-term head of state in the 1980’s. Reagan had a message of hope that resonated with a large swath of the country, and frankly so does Oprah. A quick scan of her Wikipedia page reveals enough to elect her in just the first paragraph:

Born Orpah Gail Winfrey on January 29, 1954 (her name was mispronounced so often as “Oprah” that it finally stuck), she is an American media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and was nationally syndicated from 1986 to 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Dubbed the “Queen of All Media”, she is North America’s first African-American multi-billionaire. She has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history. Several assessments rank her as the most influential woman in the world. In 2013, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. She has honorary doctorate degrees from Duke and Harvard.

Where do I sign up to volunteer for the campaign?

John Young