Opportunity Junction Job Training

Join us any Tuesday at 10 am at 3102 Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch to learn more about our programs.

Job Training and Placement Program

Our program prepares participants for administrative careers that require professionalism and computer skills. 90% begin employment within 6 months at an average starting wage of $14.50 an hour.

Program Description

We combine computer skills training with life skills, paid work experience, case management, career skills, mental health services, long-term follow-up, and alumni services.

The program includes:

12 weeks of full-time training

Up to 4 months paid on-the-job experience with personalized job placement assistance

Lifetime career support and case management for alumni

Computer Classes

Our evening Technology Center provides free classes and free computer and Internet access for adults. Click here for more information and to sign up.

Classes include Windows, Email, Internet, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Typing, and more.

Basic Spanish Class: Learn the Spanish alphabet, numbers, dates, and other vocabulary.Click here to sign up.

Aprenda Inglés Gratis

English as a Second Language Classes (ESL)

El Centro está disponible para la comunidad: Clases de Inglés

Martes/Jueves: 6:00-7:30 P.M. o 7:30-9:00 P.M.

Para más información: (925) 776-1133

English as a Second Language Classes (ESL)

Tuesdays/Thursdays: 6:00-7:30 P.M. or 7:30-9:00 P.M.

For more information: (925) 776-1133