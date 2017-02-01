Come One, Come All to “Open That Bottle”

It promises to be a night filled with glitz, glamour and generous portions of gratitude, and for many in Solano County, it will be a first-time opportunity to participate.

Open That Bottle Night, an elegant precursor to the 30th annual Solano Wine & Food Jubilee, has been set for Saturday, Feb. 11. For the first time in the event’s history, tickets are now available to the general public.

Open That Bottle Night will be held at the Sunrise Event Center in Vacaville as a fund raiser for NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement. The evening gets under way at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and a pouring of wines from Suisun Valley. Later, guests will be seated for a Nut Tree-themed meal prepared by Merchant & Main’s Bob Tooke.

After dessert, auctioneer Joe Gates kicks off a Live Auction that features vacations to exotic locales, an instant Wine & Food Jubilee wine cellar, highly sought-after tours and luxury suite tickets to sporting events, among other items.

Also on tap that night is special entertainment by nationally acclaimed performance artist David Garibaldi. Known for creating paintings on the spot, he has promised to instantly create three separate portraits that will also be auctioned off that evening.