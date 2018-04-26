Oldest Kid Turns 25, Time for Reflection

My oldest child, Nicole, turned 25 this week…in fact, it was her “Magic Birthday” being that she turned 25 on the 25th (a weird but fun tradition in our family that you’re welcome to borrow). We had a lovely lunch in downtown San Francisco where she lives now (following stints in South America and Hawaii), and we did what we always end up doing: talking about what we both think needs to happen to make the world safer, healthier and more fair. Nicole is an environmental scientist, finishing up her Master’s Degree in Environmental Policy at The University of San Francisco, and suffice it to say our lunch discussions aren’t very light-weight 🙂 I know this sounds like I’m bragging about her (I am, I guess), but I’m also trying to put into perspective the changes I’ve seen all around me since she was born in the Spring of 1993: the birth of The Internet, the technological revolutions of the Smartphone and Social Media, the Social Movements that have brought more equality and diversity to our institutions (with a long way to still go). I’ve watched literally 20 radio morning shows come and go since Nicole was a kid, along with changing formats and ways to get information…thanks to KUIC’s commitment to providing local information in a way that makes traditional radio listening relevant and important, I still have the same job I’ve had since Nicole was 6. I’m pretty proud of both of us!

John Young