OKTOBERFEST SUCCESS

The recent Oktoberfest at Town Square in Vacaville was a huge success and a lot of fun! My wife Lee Ann, my Mother in Law Anna and I arrived at 11:30 with the incredible smells of Brats and Schnitzel wafting in the air. The Gruber Family Band was amazing with traditional German Music, Polka dancing, even a yodeling contest for kids! My Mother in Law(who was raised near Munich) had a wonderful time. We enjoyed white and red brats and time with friends and families in festive German costumes. Thank you Pure Grain Bakery in Vacaville!