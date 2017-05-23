It’s not ALWAYS “B”…

Around 7:30 every weekday morning, we play a game called “The Box of Trivia”…it’s a simple game where a caller is invited to answer a trivia question we pull from a raggedy old box located under my control board in the main studio. The caller is given three possible answers to the trivia question, labeled “A”, “B”, and “C”, so it’s really a multiple-choice quiz, if you will. Over the years, I’ve suggested to listeners that, when they’re in doubt about the right answer, “go with B.” This is because, when the question is somewhat difficult (and we want the caller to get the answer right and win), we tend to make the correct answer “B” to produce the most likely winning scenario. HOWEVER…it’s still a good idea to actually LISTEN to the answer choices before selecting “B”, because every now and again the “B” answer is so outrageously wrong that it can’t possibly be correct. Just this past week we had the following “Box of Trivia” question: “What is Apiphobia?” The choices were as follows:

A) The Fear of Bee Stings (the correct answer, by the way…)

B) The Fear of Guitar-Playing Clowns (come on!)

C) The Fear of Financial Failure (a possibility, but most likely wrong)

You guessed it…a very sweet caller from Dixon picked “B” because, well, “you always tell us to go with B.” Would you jump off a cliff if everyone else was doing it? Follow your gut, and follow your ears 🙂

John Young