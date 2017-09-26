North Bay Art & Film Festival

The NBAFF 2017 Weekend Experience will take place on October 6th, 7th and 8th

The North Bay Art and Film Festival (NBAFF) is an annual three day event showcasing independent films and select artists from Northern California and countries around the globe. The event was created by independent filmmakers with the sole purpose to showcase and screen new and upcoming talent.

The Festival will be held in the artistic waterfront town of Benicia, California in the historical Arsenal district, where there is a campus comprised of two former military venues. The first venue is the Commanding Officer’s Quarters, now home to Carter’s Biz Cafes, a cutting-edge, co-working and business development center. The second venue is the Clock Tower Building, a former armory site. These locations are just 1 minute walk from each other and with enough FREE PARKING for well over three hundred cars.

Storytellers from all around the world are being invited to submit their short (less than twenty minutes) films to this 2017 weekend experience!

Come and join our NBAFF 2017 festival family on FACEBOOK!

Carter’s Biz Cafés

1 Commandants Lane

Benicia, CA 94510