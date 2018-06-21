No Father’s Day Without The Mother

At the risk of offending that one listener I met a few weeks back who hates when I talk about my family, I need to give credit where credit is due: I couldn’t have celebrated an amazing Father’s Day this past weekend without the relationship I have with my children’s Mother, my wise and beautiful spouse Meg. As much as I’d like to claim some responsibility for my kids’ personalities, accomplishments, good looks, etc., my wife deserves the lion’s share of the credit. While I was powering through the earlier part of my radio career here at KUIC, Meg was raising our three very young kids mostly by herself. She was the parent who had to come down hard on them when they misbehaved (something I was loath to do back then and I still have trouble doing it to this day); she had to shuttle them to all their appointments and activities while mostly working full-time as a 2nd grade teacher. I had “the fun job” while Meg kept our family’s ship from sinking. Father’s Day is a great time to celebrate all things “Dad,” but for me it’s really a chance to celebrate what allowed me to BE a Dad in the first place 🙂

John Young