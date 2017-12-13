Tomorrow is “National Yoga Day.” I wanted to thank Sharon and everybody at Akasha Yoga in Downtown Vacaville for helping me in my practice. After years of punishment to my knees from sports and martial arts, I was looking for something different. I found it in Yoga. I love it because its a challenging workout without hurting my joints. In addition to that, I’m learning about proper breathing and how it calms the body. Thank you Akasha Yoga! As you can see in the picture above, even my Grandson Dublin is doing Yoga! Grandpa taught him “Down Dog!”