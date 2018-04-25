It’s National Park week so pack the family a picnic and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful grass. I grew up in Napa and my favorite memories are all about the giant swings, slides and dizzy fun on the playground merry go rounds at Fuller Park. One of my favorite picnic areas in the Bay Area would have to be Paradise Beach Park in Belvedere Tiburon, with awesome views of the bay, fishing, sunbathing and just enjoying some quiet time reading a book in the shade.

What are some of your favorite Park picks?

Donna Perry