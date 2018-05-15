National EMS Week CPR Event By Barbara Hoover | May 15, 2018 @ 3:41 PM The public is invited to take part in Hands-Only CPR Outreach Event during the 2018 National EMS Week. Wednesday, May 23, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Solano Town Center Express Court Level 1. Learn to save a life with free training & education. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Pancreatic Cancer Race to the Moon and Back World Environment Day at Lake Berryessa 5th Annual “No Father’s Day” Restoring Hope and Peace’s Annual June Jubilee “I Spy” Kids’ Hike Gadget Clinic