National Diabetes Month
By Donna Perry
|
Nov 27, 2017 @ 1:09 PM

It is a tough time of year for those suffering with Type 2 Diabetes. People are bombarded by every kind of sweet treat and carb served up in the office and at family get together’s during the Holidays. I have friends with restricted diets so I asked them for some recipe substitute’s for something like waffles. I didn’t even know there was such a thing as quinoa, almond and coconut flour. Using unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil sounds like a great choice even for those of us who don’t have Diabates.

What recipes do you enjoy that are healthy even for Diabetics? Please share your favorite recipe substitutions.

 

Donna Perry

Comments