National Diabetes Month

It is a tough time of year for those suffering with Type 2 Diabetes. People are bombarded by every kind of sweet treat and carb served up in the office and at family get together’s during the Holidays. I have friends with restricted diets so I asked them for some recipe substitute’s for something like waffles. I didn’t even know there was such a thing as quinoa, almond and coconut flour. Using unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil sounds like a great choice even for those of us who don’t have Diabates.

What recipes do you enjoy that are healthy even for Diabetics? Please share your favorite recipe substitutions.

Donna Perry