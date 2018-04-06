April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Many children runaway from home and even leave their own Country to escape gang violence, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and prostitution.

I spoke with Andrea Jimenez, Experiential Life Skills Coach at BCFS Health and Human Services in Fairfield, where they specialize in dealing with new born to kids aged 17 yrs that have escaped abuse from Countries like El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. After being placed in shelters in the U.S., many abused children have then been referred to places like Solano County. They have an opportunity for you to help.

Would you be interested in becoming Foster Parents to these children? If so, please contact BCFS at 707-215-3700

Donna Perry