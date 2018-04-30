National “Adopt a Shelter Pet” Day!

This day is near and dear to my heart; as a Shelter Pet Adopter, I can personally attest to the joy our Shelter Pets have brought to our family. I had local veterinarian and Shelter Pet Advocate Dr. Kelly Palm on the show this morning to talk about the need to adopt Shelter Pets, and she brought up several good points:

Shelter fees for things like vaccinations, registration and other necessities help continue the programs that keep these animals from being euthanized There are plenty of Purebred Animals available in shelters, due to owners buying them from breeders and/or puppy mills without really knowing much about them or understanding their specific needs By adopting a Shelter Pet, you have access to great resources for that pet, including veterinary services, training services and support group information

Are you thinking about a pet for you and your family? Think about adopting a Shelter Pet; get more information at www.solanospca.com 🙂

John Young