The seventh annual Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) is pleased to announce its complete film line-up, including Opening and Closing Night, as well as special events and tributes. NVFF returns this fall with its five-day festival showcasing the year’s best new independent films November 8-12.

Organizers will showcase Napa Valley’s finest food and wine at all special events, including the Festival Gala, VIP receptions, and Vintner Circle dinners, and will feature a lively series of filmmaker-chef collaborative demonstrations at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA)’s new facility, the CIA at Copia, in downtown Napa.

The nine screening venues located throughout the valley include the historic Cameo Cinema, Charles Krug Winery, CIA at Copia Theater, Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, Freemark Abbey, JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theater at the Napa Valley Opera House, Lincoln Theater, Native Sons and the Uptown Theatre.

Honorees Include Will Ferrell (Maverick Actor Tribute), Nancy Meyers (Legendary Filmmaker Award), Michael Shannon (Trailblazer Tribute) and Michael Stuhlbarg(Spotlight Tribute)

A Special Humanitarian Tribute will be given to Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Additional actors expected to attend include David Arquette, Zoey Deutch, Lou Diamond Phillips, Thomas Middleditch, Haley Joel Osment, Dennis Quaid, Jim Rash, Eric Stoltz, Lea Thompson, Elijah Wood and much more.

For more information about Napa Valley Film Festival visit NVFF.ORG