NAMI Solano County presents-“Shattered Families, the Collapse of America’s Mental Health System”
By Barbara Hoover
|
May 15, 2017 @ 2:55 PM

 

 Monday, May 22nd, 2017
5:30-7pm
Solano County Administration Center675 Texas Street Fairfield, CA

 

Deinstitutionalization, closing hospitals that treated those with serious mental illness, has led to homelessness and incarceration for many seriously mentally ill.   This film shows how families were also victims of the system that does not work.  Please join us to see this very important film

The Solano County Mental Health Advisory Board and NAMI Solano County are pleased to host the film’s creator, Dr. Stephen Seager.

Dr. Seager is a psychiatrist, author, and filmmaker. He has been a psychiatrist for 25 years specializing in the treatment of the seriously mentally ill. He currently works in the Psychiatrist Emergency Departments at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and The John George Pavilion in Alameda County.

His experiences and interactions with families of the seriously mentally ill were a call to action. Many families are unable to get proper care for their loved ones without the support of the national mental health system.

Rather than receive treatments, many seriously mentally ill will end up homeless and in the criminal justice system.

Dr. Seager will discuss his experiences and offer suggestions for improvements to the system for the benefit of all.

 

This event is free and open to the public

 Date: Monday, May 22, 2017

Time:  5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 675 W. Texas Fairfield, CA 94533

Board of Supervisors Chamber in the County Administration Building

Related Content

Discover And Go Free Transit
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Rent Your House & Help Solano County
KUIC Employment Opportunities
Soroptimist International of Vacaville Ruby Award
Age Well Drive Smart Class
Comments