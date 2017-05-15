NAMI Solano County presents-“Shattered Families, the Collapse of America’s Mental Health System”

Monday, May 22nd, 2017

5:30-7pm

Solano County Administration Center 675 Texas Street Fairfield , CA

Deinstitutionalization, closing hospitals that treated those with serious mental illness, has led to homelessness and incarceration for many seriously mentally ill. This film shows how families were also victims of the system that does not work. Please join us to see this very important film

The Solano County Mental Health Advisory Board and NAMI Solano County are pleased to host the film’s creator, Dr. Stephen Seager.

Dr. Seager is a psychiatrist, author, and filmmaker. He has been a psychiatrist for 25 years specializing in the treatment of the seriously mentally ill. He currently works in the Psychiatrist Emergency Departments at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and The John George Pavilion in Alameda County.

His experiences and interactions with families of the seriously mentally ill were a call to action. Many families are unable to get proper care for their loved ones without the support of the national mental health system.

Rather than receive treatments, many seriously mentally ill will end up homeless and in the criminal justice system.

Dr. Seager will discuss his experiences and offer suggestions for improvements to the system for the benefit of all.

This event is free and open to the public

Board of Supervisors Chamber in the County Administration Building