Invites you to join us for our January 23rd, GENERAL MEETING

Our Guest Speaker will be Gordon Doughty from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Mr. Doughty will share a presentation entitled “Talk Saves Lives,” which is about Suicide Statistics, Research, Prevention and What You Can Do.

Please bring a friend and join us – Refreshments will be served!!

NAMI Solano County General Meeting

Monday, January 23rd, 2017, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

470 Chadbourne Rd., 1st floor

(ALDEA Children and Family Services Building)

Fairfield, CA 94533 For more information, contact: NAMI Solano County at

namisolanocounty@sbcglobal.net

or call us at (707) 422-7792.