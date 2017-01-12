NAMI Solano County General Meeting

-
Monday, January 23rd 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
- ALDEA Children and Family Services Building470 Chadbourne Rd., 1st floorFairfield, CA
Invites you to join us for our January 23rd, GENERAL MEETING
Our Guest Speaker will be Gordon Doughty from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Mr. Doughty will share a presentation entitled “Talk Saves Lives,” which is about Suicide Statistics, Research, Prevention and What You Can Do.
Please bring a friend and join us – Refreshments will be served!!
