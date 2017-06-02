NAMI of Solano County Basics Class

FREE, six-session program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral difficulties.

NAMI Basics is a free, six-session educational program for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral difficulties. NAMI Basics helps parents and other family caregivers of children to understand the illnesses that are causing those behavioral difficulties, and the critical role families play in the treatments of those illnesses.

NAMI Basics is taught by NAMI-trained teachers who are also the parents or family caregivers of individuals who experienced emotional or behavioral difficulties prior to age 13.

NAMI Basics includes almost all aspects of family and child resources and bridges the gap with help that can’t be found in a doctor’s office. Parents also discover that they’re not alone.

In the program, you’ll learn about:

Recognition of mental illness as a continuing traumatic event for the child and the family

Sensitivity to the subjective emotional issues faced by family caregivers and well children in the family

Recognition of the need to help ameliorate the day to day objective burdens of care and management

Gaining confidence and stamina for what can be a life-long role of family understanding and support

Empowerment of family caregivers as effective advocates for their children

Finding and using local supports and services.

Classes will be held on 6 consecutive Thursday evenings, beginning June 22nd, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Vallejo, CA

355 Tuolumne St.

Vallejo, CA 94590

Registration required – no cost Please call: 707-255-1624

Sponsored by NAMI Solano County