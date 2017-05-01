NAMI Annual Walk for Mental Health

Let’s Walk for Mental Health!
As NAMIWalks celebrates its 15th anniversary, we invite you to take part in NAMI’s largest and most successful mental health awareness and fundraising event in the country.
When you walk with NAMI, you join the movement to raise awareness of mental illness and raise funds for our mission to help individuals and families right here in our region.
Register today and join us as we improve lives and our communities one step at a time.
May 6th, 2017
Check in at 8am.
William Land Park in Sacramento, CA
NAMI Sacramento
3440 Viking Drive, Suite 104A
Sacramento, CA 95827-2844
Donna Wood, Walk Manager
916-364-1642
https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.event&eventID=606