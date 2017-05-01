NAMI Annual Walk for Mental Health

Let’s Walk for Mental Health!

As NAMIWalks celebrates its 15th anniversary, we invite you to take part in NAMI’s largest and most successful mental health awareness and fundraising event in the country.

When you walk with NAMI, you join the movement to raise awareness of mental illness and raise funds for our mission to help individuals and families right here in our region.

Register today and join us as we improve lives and our communities one step at a time.

May 6th, 2017

Check in at 8am.

William Land Park in Sacramento, CA

NAMI Sacramento

3440 Viking Drive, Suite 104A

Sacramento, CA 95827-2844

Donna Wood, Walk Manager

916-364-1642

https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.event&eventID=606