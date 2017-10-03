WHY THIS MUSICIAN’S DEATH FEELS DIFFERENT

Like many of you, I’m still stunned by the news that rocker Tom Petty is dead…dead at the fairly young age of 66 following a massive heart attack. Why, I’ve been asking myself, do I feel so frustrated and sad? Why is the death of this famous musician so hard for me to talk about on the air? I’ve been witness to the passing of several prominent rock stars in the nearly 18 years I’ve been doing the KUIC Morning Show: Michael Jackson, Prince, David Bowie, Amy Winehouse. Glenn Frey, George Michael…I was able to report and reflect on all of those untimely deaths without losing my composure. This was not the case when coming back on the air this week and back-selling Tom Petty’s 1981 hit “The Waiting.” I choked up and couldn’t finish my thoughts. Maybe it’s because I have a ton of memories attached to Tom Petty’s music, from seeing him with my high school girlfriend Tracy on his “Long After Dark” Tour in 1982 to introducing my 10 year old daughter Nicole to his “Learning to Fly” album (still her favorite record of all time). Maybe it’s the awesome box-set of Tom Petty CD’s called “Playback” that my wife bought me when we were first dating, or the amazing family get-together my kids and I enjoyed while watching Tom perform at Bottlerock this past May. I think what really makes me feel connected to Tom Petty was the hope he gave young musicians like me: you didn’t need to play guitar like Eddie VanHalen or sing like Freddie Mercury to make it as a rock and roller. You could be a fairly humble storyteller from Gainesville, Florida with a cheap guitar and something to say. Tom Petty had a lot of great things to say during his 40+ year career, and I was an active listener. His musical gifts will live on, of course, but the future silence is hard to hear.

John Young