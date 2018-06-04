Museum Summer Series – Learn What Adventures Await You

Discover the rich history of our area, and join us for some captivating presentations from local and Bay Area museums at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square.

June 5 – 7:00 pm Western Railway Museum

June 14 – 6:30 pm Pena Adobe Historical Society presentation

June 19 – 6:30 pm Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum

July 24 – 6:30 pm USS Hornet presentation

July 26 – 6:30 pm Vacaville Museum

August 7 – 6:30 pm McCune Collection

All presentations will take place at the Vacaville Public Library-Town Square, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.