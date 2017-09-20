MY MOTHER-IN-LAW LOVES OKTOBERFEST!

Ron Brown here! This Saturday September 23rd, Pure Grain Bakery in Vacaville is hosting its 11th annual “Octoberfest.”Delicious German food, beer, dancing and people dressed in authentic German outfits including Lederhosen. It also features a “Beer Stein Contest” The person who holds the beer stein the longest wins. I took third place last year. Its gonna be great! I love this event because my wife and I get to take my Mother in Law Anna to it. She was raised in Munich Germany and its an event she looks forward to each year.

