On this day, the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King, it’s clearer than ever that his words, vision and public example are needed more than ever. This date may cause otherwise disinterested people to take notice of Dr. King’s contributions to American Society and American Justice, but his courage and belief in freedom for all people resonate on every day of the year. Do you have a favorite Dr. King quote? There are too many great ones to choose from, of course; my wife Meg and I made all three of our kids learn the main thrust of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech as sure as we made them recite The Pledge of Allegiance. Do yourself a favor and look up Dr. King’s words today…let them inspire you and your family to be part of the greater good today and always.

John Young