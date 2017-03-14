Mini Medical School Education Series: Aging with Vitality

The Mini-Medical School: Aging with Vitality series is a FREE educational event. Each day features two dynamic speakers – local physicians/medical professionals who talk about the medical science behind aging and how to Age with Vitality. FREE lunch is provided, and the afternoon includes interactive activities to apply the concepts learned in the morning sessions. This event will be held at the
KROC Center
Other dates for this event are March 25th, April 1st and April 8th.
To RSVP Call Theresa Buchanan at: (707) 553-5975 or email TJBuchanan@SolanoCounty.co
FREE RIDES (with a flyer) are offered from Benicia and Vallejo via SolTrans.
Dixon residents can catch the Dixon Readi-Ride for free by calling this Wednesday to reserve your seat 707-678-5020. Fairfield and Suisun residents can ride the regular bus routes on FAST with a flyer as well. See attached flyer and bus schedule/information.
We look forward to seeing you there!