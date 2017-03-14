Mini Medical School Education Series: Aging with Vitality

586 E Wigeon Way, Suisun City, California 94585 at 9 AM – 1:30 PM. We have a great line-up of speakers and activities.

FREE RIDES (with a flyer) are offered from Benicia and Vallejo via SolTrans.

Dixon residents can catch the Dixon Readi-Ride for free by calling this Wednesday to reserve your seat 707-678-5020. Fairfield and Suisun residents can ride the regular bus routes on FAST with a flyer as well. See attached flyer and bus schedule/information.

We look forward to seeing you there!