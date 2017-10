Last week Miley Cyrus showed incredible versatility during her week long residency at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She did comedy bits, participated in Lip Sync Battle, preformed a hilarious “Islands In the Stream” duet, while made up as Dolly Parton!

She closed her stay with a rendition of “The Climb”; but not before during an incredible cover of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” with her father Billy Ray. Good show, Miley!

