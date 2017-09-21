Memories of Vacaville

I absolutely love living in Vacaville. To be working in your hometown is a wonderful blessing. Every Saturday morning takes me back to the 60s when we used to pile into my Grandmother’s 1963 Chevy Pickup and go pick fruit at the Wolfskill Ranch. Peaches, pears, apricots, lowquats, you name it! Many a Saturday morning I’d be on my Schwinn Sting Ray cruising Parker Street with my friends. It was like Rodeo Drive back then. Straumans for clothes, Ben Franklin for the biggest bag of popcorn in the world for just a dime. Fosters Toys for Matchbox Cars and models. And a trip Downtown wouldn’t be complete without an ice cream cone at the Creamery on Main Street and a movie at the Vacaville Theater where Mr Crosby kept a close eye on us. I am truly blessed to be home where I was raised with such loving and caring friends.

Ron Brown