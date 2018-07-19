Memories of the Summer of ’81

Time flies…it seems like just yesterday I was cruising around The Beaches of Southern Orange County where I grew up, wearing shorts that were too short, loose-fitting “Hang Ten” sport shirts, a peach-fuzz mustache and a feathered hair-cut. The Summer of 1981 was a milestone summer for me; I turned 16 that April so this was my first “driving Summer.” As an assistant to the assistant manager at a local McDonald’s, I was able to save up enough money to buy the amazing vehicle pictured here: a 1969 VW Beetle with custom rims, a Radio Shack B90 tape deck (hidden in the glove box), and a black bra that hid the left front fender damage from view. That Volkswagen and I were seldom apart, traversing the fertile ocean grounds between San Clemente and Laguna Beach, looking for love and a good burger. The way I thought of myself as kind of an adult is laughable now, but at the time I was King of the Beach World, with my rock-star life in front of me and my pre-driving 15 year old geek self in the rear-view mirror 🙂 Life would get a lot more complicated as the years rolled by (and a lot more fun, it turns out), but for a moment in time – The Summer of ’81 – life was a wave and I was the foam…or something like that 🙂

John Young