Meals on Wheels Solano County signup to be a volunteer driver

Mission Statement The mission of Meals on Wheels of Solano County is two-fold: To provide nutritionally-balanced meals to homebound seniors, 365 days/year. To offer the same healthy meals and increased socialization oppportunities to more active elders at local senior centers.

We are looking for volunteer delivery drivers in Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo! It is a wonderful way to give back to our senior citizens and feel like you’ve made a real difference is someone’s life. We ask that you fill out a volunteer application, attend an orientation, let us know your availability, complete a background check, and then get assigned a route. You can drive one day a week or five, it’s totally up to you. Our routes take from 1-3 hours per day and we deliver between the hours of 10am and 1pm Monday through Friday. If you are interested, please reach out to Rebecca at rmcdonald@mowsc.org or 707-425-0638.

Description

Drivers use their vehicles to deliver meals to homebound seniors. They must have valid insurance and driver’s license. You will deliver the meals to the senior’s home and check to make sure they are okay. Volunteer drivers may commit to once a week on a regular basis or be a substitue. Home delivered routes are between 10-20 per route.