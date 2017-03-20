Meals on Wheels March for Meals

Fundraising events, walks or races, rallies and galas will be taking place in communities across the country during the month of March. Since these celebrations and opportunities will vary by location, it’s best to reach out to your local Meals on Wheels program for details!
VOLUNTEER YOUR TIME
Join the network of 2 million volunteers who are making a difference in the lives of seniors across the country. By donating your lunch break this March, you can help the Meals on Wheels program in your community to reach the 1 in 6 seniors who might not know where their next meal is coming from.
CONTRIBUTE WHAT YOU CAN
100% of each donation to Meals on Wheels America will advance the collective movement towards an America in which all seniors live nourished lives with independence and dignity.
SPEAK UP FOR SENIORS
It can be as simple as a phone call, an email or a post on social media. These little actions of support can help fund and protect the vital programs that support our nation’s seniors. Together, our voices are amplified and make an even bigger difference.
BECOME A STRATEGIC PARTNER
We invite businesses to help us deliver a nutritious meal, a caring smile and a safety check to the rapidly growing number of vulnerable seniors in your community and in communities all across America. You can do all of this while building your brand through a strategic partnership with one of the best known and well-respected names in America.
