Mark’s Growing Center Crab Feed

Join Mark’s Growing Center in the Annual Crab Feed and support our group homes for developmentally disabled adults. Whether you have been attending for years or will be a new face at the event, we would love to see you!

January 28, 2017

Elmira Fire House

Doors Open at 5:30PM

$45 per ticket

$10 tickets for children not eating crab

*No Host Bar (drinks available for purchase)

*Raffle

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM:

Wasserman Travel / 366 Merchant Street in Vacaville / 707.447.1100

OR

Vacaville’s Opportunity House Thrift Store / 107 Peabody Road in Vacaville / 707.446.6246

OR

Call Sue at 707.678.1411