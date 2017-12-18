Mark’s Growing Center Crab Feed

Join Mark’s Growing Center in the Annual Crab Feed and support our group homes for developmentally disabled adults. Whether you have been attending for years or will be a new face at the event, we would love to see you!
January 28, 2017
Elmira Fire House
Doors Open at 5:30PM
$45 per ticket
$10 tickets for children not eating crab
*No Host Bar (drinks available for purchase)
*Raffle
TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM:
Wasserman Travel / 366 Merchant Street in Vacaville / 707.447.1100
OR
Vacaville’s Opportunity House Thrift Store / 107 Peabody Road in Vacaville / 707.446.6246
OR
Call Sue at 707.678.1411