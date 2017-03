March 25th from 10-12pm at Lynch Canyon 3100 Lynch Road in American Canyon.

Yoga Hike for Every Body: Guided by her love of the outdoors and passion for yoga, Barbara Fredricks of Benicia Yoga and Wellness is offering this yoga hike at Lynch Canyon. The pace will be moderate and the yoga practice suitable for all. No experience, no yoga mat, and no RSVP necessary. The guided hike and yoga are free. Parking is $6.