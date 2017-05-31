Be Part Of The 10th Annual
Lynch Canyon Trail Run & Community Hike
On Saturday, June 3rd At 8am!
Register Now For The 5K, 10K, Or Half Marathon Run Because
They Are Expected To Sell Out!
Run details at lynchcanyontrailrun.org
Register at active.com
Run, Skip, Hike Or Walk!
Teams Encouraged!
Costumes Encouraged!
To do the 5K, 10K, or Half marathon run:
Details at lynchcanyontrailrun.org
Save money by registering early!
Through 2/26 (11:59pm): 5K=$30 / 10K=$40 / Half=$50
2/27 through 4/16 (11:59pm): 5K=$35 / 10K=$50 / Half=$60
4/17 until sold out or through 6/1 (11:59pm), whichever comes first:
5K=$40 / 10K=$60 / Half=$70
If not sold out in advance, race day prices:
5K=$50 / 10K=$70 / Half=$80
To do the 2.5 mile community hike:
It’s free! Just show up!
Note though, parking is limited.
Course maps:
Photo by Karlyn H. Lewis
See 2016 results at lynchcanyontrailrun.org
WHAT TO BE PREPARED FOR: (1) All ages are welcome but they must be prepared for the following: routes include rugged, steep, and slippery hills that are full of sticky seeds and thorny plants. Expect rough, rocky, uneven ground. (2) Lynch Canyon is home to wildlife and it’s a working cattle ranch—wildlife and cattle are free to roam as they please. (3) In order to protect wildlife, cattle, and rare plants—and for your pet’s safety—dogs are not allowed. (4) Take only pictures, leave only footprints. (5) Maintain a safe distance from cattle and wildlife, and be aware that this is tick, mountain lion, poison oak, and potentially rattlesnake country.
WHAT TO BRING: Trail running shoes with good grip.