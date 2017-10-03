LOVE YOU TOM PETTY

I met Tom Petty in August of 1979. It wasn’t in person but on the phone. He had just made it as a “Superstar” with his “Damn the Torpedoes.” I was a music director and stopped by Warner Electra Asylum Records in Burbank to see my friend Record Executive Pat McCoy. As I walked into “Mac’s” office he was on speaker phone with Tom, who was trying to get a copy of “Elvis” starring Kurt Russell to watch on his tour bus. The movie wasn’t out yet. As Pat and Tom were talking Mac says “Tom Petty say hi to Ron Brown!” He said “Hi Ron! How are you and what are you up to?” I was taken back with his kindness and politeness. We had a brief but memorable conversation. I came away thinking “What a nice guy! I am heart-broken with the news of his passing yesterday. In Radio you meet a lot of stars, when you meet somebody as successful and down to earth as Tom Petty, its memorable. I will always be grateful to have had that brief moment with him.