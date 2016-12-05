LOOK OUT! OLD MAN ON THE SLOPES!

I had a rare day off this past Friday (Dave McCallum filled in and did a fabulous job as he always does); I chose to use this semi-unexpected day off to head up to Boreal Mountain and get in some early season skiing. I became a snow-skier late in life, learning from my pro-skier wife and several very patient friends in my early ‘30’s…I consider myself a strong, intermediate skier with a few Black Diamonds under my belt. I’m a bit of a wuss when it comes to that FIRST downhill launch of the new skiing season, so I get my gear on and head to the Bunny Slopes for a few “break in” runs to reacquaint myself with my gear and my technique. Five “Bunny Runs” in and I’m ready to hit the “Accelerator Lift” for the more challenging stuff…I would not be alone. Here’s what I learned last Friday: I’m 51, I have a gray beard, and apparently I’m too old and too slow to mingle with the 20-something snowboarding crowd on Boreal Mountain. Large “packs” of snowboarders appeared to come from out of nowhere (even on the Bunny Slopes), pushing past me, jumping over me, all while screaming profanity that would make a Marine blush. Naturally, Boreal had only one lift open this fine day, so the lift operators where herding cats to get everybody on board in an efficient manner; “Git Where You Fit, Dude” was screamed at me more than once by a 20-something with $7,000 worth of snowboarding gear I can’t imagine he paid for himself. The romantic idea of heading up to the snow-capped Sierra’s to commune with nature while whisking through the evergreens on two skis is just that: a romantic idea. I’m thinking I need to visit a ski resort reserved for us “mature” skiers 🙂

John Young