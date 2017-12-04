Local Grief Support Group Candle Lighting Service

Joining hundreds of organized memorial services around the world, members of the Solano County Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF), a national self-help support organization for families grieving the death of a child, will light candles in an act of remembrance. This is the 21st annual Worldwide Candle Lighting, an event believed to be the largest mass candle lighting in the world. The Compassionate Friends has a presence in over 33 countries, with over 700 chapters in the USA and is the world’s largest self-help bereavement organization.

The local Candle Lighting will be held on Sunday, December 10th, 2017, starting at 6:00 p.m.

at The Hampton Inn and Suites, 800 Mason Street in Vacaville. The Candle Lighting service will feature music, poetry, and other remembrances.

Annually, tens of thousands of families, united in loss, light candles for one hour during The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting, held the second Sunday every December. Candles are first lit at 7:00 p.m. local time, just west of the International Date Line. As candles burn down in one time zone, they are lit in the next, creating a 24-hour wave of light as the observance continues around the world.

We invite everyone, whether or not they have suffered the personal loss of a child, to join in this moving tribute. Families are encouraged to bring a picture of their child to display. There is no charge to participate and membership in the local chapter is not necessary.

To contact the Solano County Chapter of TCF, call Vesta Thompson at 707-208-0736 or email tcfsolanoco@gmail.com . For more information about the national organization and locations of its chapters

Nationwide, call toll-free 877-969-0010 or visit TCF’s national website www.compassionatefriends.org