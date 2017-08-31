Library Literacy Volunteers Needed

More than 60,000, or 20% of Solano County adults are functionally illiterate, meaning that the reading and writing skills they have are inadequate to manage their daily living and employment tasks beyond a basic level. This affects the ability to successfully complete an employment application, read and understand directions for medication, assist a child with homework or even order a meal from a menu.

Evidence shows a parent’s reading ability is the single best predictor of a child’s success in school—more than race, ethnicity, and family income. Literacy helps parents in their role as their child’s first teacher, helping their child to be ready to start and succeed in school and actively participating in their child’s school activities.

The Solano County Literacy program is looking for volunteer tutors to help those who want to improve their reading, writing and speaking skills. Providing the tools and teaching an adult to read, write and/or improve their English speaking skills can have far reaching effects in our community. Interested tutors can get started at the Solano Library Literacy Services volunteer tutor preparation this fall by attending new tutor orientation on either Wednesday, September 13, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Saturday, September 16, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon.

Tutor preparation gives you all of the tools you need to help someone else with their reading, writing or speaking skills.

Tutors don’t have to have prior experience, just your commitment of time is needed and in 3 hours a week, you can help change a life and your community. For more information, visit www.solanolibrary.com Literacy or call 1-800-450-7885 or 707-784-1526.