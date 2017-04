Come out to the Liberty Church Easter Egg Hunt at Dover Middle School on Alaska Ave. in Fairfield. This year you can hunt for 30,000 Easter eggs (that’s a ton of eggs!) They’ll be train rides, bounce house, games, a live DJ and giveaways. This event includes a special needs egg hunt honoring our kids with different abilities. This event is FREE for the whole family so don’t miss out on the FUN!

Saturday April 15th, 2017 at 10am

Dover Middle School

301 E. Alaska Ave. , Fairfield, CA