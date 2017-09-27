LETTING ARTISTS GROW UP CAN BE HARD

Just like watching our kids grow up and move on, it can be hard to watch our favorite musical artists do the same thing. Take Taylor Swift, for example. When she burst on the scene in the mid-2000’s, she was a perky country cross-over singer with an acoustic guitar and a shy smile. I remember many of my fellow parents of daughters talking about what a great role-model Taylor Swift was for their own child’s musical aspirations (my own daughter Nicole was a little older, and more of a Kelly Clarkson fan, but she still enjoyed Taylor’s country-tinged, love story-themed selections). It seemed like a ton of pre-teens all wanted to emulate Taylor Swift, and parents were fine with that. Now, with the release of edgier and edgier material from Taylor (her new song “Look What You Made Me Do” is a good example), I hear parents wishing she would “go back to playing like she used to.” Taylor Swift is going to be 28 this year; it seems like she has the right (and maybe even an artistic duty) to pursue some other musical themes and styles. This is what I’m trying to do when I hear new material from a prominent artist that sounds different from their previous selections: I listen in context to where that artist is in their own life, and try to appreciate what they’re saying/singing. I’d note that this technique works for Katy Perry, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran, too.

John Young