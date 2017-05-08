Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

This is the nation’s largest one-day food drive in America. Letter Carriers will be collecting food for the Food Bank as they deliver the mail. To participate in this 25th annual event, all you need to do is leave a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox prior to your regular Saturday mail delivery. Last year more than 70 million pounds of nonperishable food was collected nationwide. The food collected helps fill empty tummies during the summer months when children are out of school without access to free meals.