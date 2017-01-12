Learn Mandarin for Free

Beginning January 11, the Fairfield Cordelia Library is hosting free conversational Mandarin lessons on Wednesday afternoons at 4:00. Children ages 8-12 and their parents are invited to join certified instructor Hwumeei Wei to get the basics of the most popular Chinese dialect. Focusing on puzzles, games and current events, this class is highly interactive and will help set a foundation to learn Chinese.

Register online at www.solanolibrary.com. For more information call 1-866-572-7587. This class is sponsored by the Friends of the Fairfield-Suisun Libraries.