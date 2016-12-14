KUIC’s Share the Spirit

KUIC wants YOU to join us in “Sharing the Spirit” this holiday season!

Tell us about a random act of kindness that you have experienced here in our hometowns – people volunteering, neighbors helping neighbors, a coach that went that extra mile, etc.

Be listening starting Monday, 12/19, your story might make it on the air!

With your story, tell us a local charity or non-profit organization that you think deserves some extra love from KUIC.

All of the nominations go into a random drawing with the winner featured on KUIC’s Helping Your Hometown!

Post your story to KUIC’s Facebook page or submit your story to publicservice@kuic.com

Stories can be posted through December 30th, 2016 with the winning non-profit organization announced on January 3rd, 2017.