Knot Just Knitters is a group for anyone that enjoys needlework. It meets at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library on second and fourth Fridays during the month from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. People of all skill levels are welcome to attend to share their projects with the group, and help is available to anyone that would like to learn something new. The next meeting is Friday, June 8.

The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com