KKIQ/KKDV Promotions Director

Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking a Promotions Director for KKIQ and KKDV who will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing ideas and concepts, coordinate marketing projects and client events, and manage the promotions team. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills, and enjoy working in a team environment that is dynamic, fast paced and deadline driven.

Alpha Media is the fastest growing company in media today. We have a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world class events and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon Alpha Media operates 251 radio stations within 51 markets across the United States covering all formats.

Come work for the fastest growing company in radio today!

Responsibilities of this position may include:

Coordinate promotion requests from sales department including on-air exposure, giveaways, social media/website exposure and event requests.

Manage event scheduling and staffing.

Coordinate all event details which may include, but is not limited to, pre-event site checks, securing permits, one sheets, etc.

Work with Account Executive for copy points and event special requests.

Enter production orders and copy points.

Create post event promotional packages including air-checks, screenshots and event summary.

Manage the promotions team.

Maintain van maintenance, event supply quality, merchandise inventory, booth supply quality, and coordinate replacements or repairs.

Manage all contest and prize inventory for on-air and events.

Handle all listener complaints, requests and inquiries

Update station website and social media sites.

Assist sales department with marketing and new business development opportunities.

Develop and maintain partnerships with local community organizations.

Create and write proposals for giveaways, player and artist interviews, and onsite activities.

Manage donation requests.

Requirements of this position include the following

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field or equivalent experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Experience with marketing and promoting campaigns and large events.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and adhere to strict deadlines.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office products.

Knowledge of WordPress and social media platforms.

Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations.

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Ability to work closely with high level clients and management.

Able to self-manage.

Possess a great attitude, and be a positive influence on the team.

Available and willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Must be reachable via phone and/or email after business hours.

This position requires a valid Driver’s License and current auto insurance.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter, resume, references, and recommendation letters by clicking the Apply button below. You may also mail the same to:

Alpha Media Far East Bay

ATTN: Lori Smith

555 Mason Street, Suite 245

Vacaville, CA 95688

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.