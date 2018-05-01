KKIQ/KKDV Promotions Coordinator
By Robin Mitchell
|
May 1, 2018 @ 9:36 AM

Alpha Media – KKIQ/KKDV is seeking a Promotions Coordinator to coordinate station promotions, live events, social media, and the street team staff. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills, and enjoy working in a team environment that is dynamic, fast paced, and deadline driven. Reports to the Director of Marketing & Promotions.

Alpha Media is one of the fastest growing companies in media today. We have a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.

We are live and local and can’t wait to talk to you!

Responsibilities of this position may include the following:

Coffee Break Coordination:

  • Execute daily coffee break promotion (KKIQ or KKDV)
  • Purchase promotional supplies as needed (approved by Promotions Director)

On-Air Promotions and Listener Management

  • Create information sheets for on-air staff including weekly events, on-air giveaways and social media activity
  • Schedule and write weekly Hometown Happenings
  • Prepare prizes for mail-outs/pickups and execute guest lists
  • Coordinate W9s from winners when applicable
  • Maintain winner database while upholding Alpha Media contest rules
  • Schedule on-air giveaways in PromoSuite
  • Handle all listener calls/emails regarding prizing
  • Select monthly winners for station promotions  (i.e. Teacher of the Month)

Event Coordination/Preparation

  • Assist in management of event schedule with scheduling of event staff & talent
  • Coordinate pre-event site checks with clients
  • Prepare prizes, supply tubs and vans for events
  • Prepare event information details including confirmations for small scale events
  • Create custom event pages on station websites
  • Post event pictures to station websites after events
  • Assist in creating post promotional packages for clients
  • Maintain van maintenance, event supply quality, merchandise inventory, booth quality and coordinate replacement or repairs when applicable
  • Manage prize inventory ensuring promised on-site exposure is executed (i.e. prize wheel, grand prizes, register to win, etc.)
  • Assist in maintaining the Promotional Activity Report
  • Attend on-site events as needed (i.e. PA calls in sick, staffing issues, etc.)

Online Promotions/Social Media

  • Update web content and features on a daily, weekly or monthly basis depending on content (i.e Helping Your Hometown, Teacher of the Month, etc.)
  • Monitor texting platform for daily interactions with air talent
  • Schedule content on social media sites daily, weekly and monthly
  • Assist in maintaining social media calendar

Community Outreach

  • Assist in coordinating community events including farmers’ markets, city events, etc.
  • Assist in maintaining the Helping Your Hometown calendars and coordinating interviews
  • Handle donation requests

Miscellaneous Tasks

  • Scout Tours
  • As assigned by Director of Marketing & Promotions

 Requirements for this position include the following:

  • 1-2 years previous marketing experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree preferred
  • Must be knowledgeable of social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Highly organized and detailed oriented
  • Must hold a valid CA Driver’s License and current auto insurance
  • Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds
  • Excellent written and verbal communication
  • Professional, friendly, personable, enthusiastic attitude
  • Ability to self-manage as well as work with a close-knit team
  • Must be available and willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays when necessary
  • Ability to multi-task and handle constantly evolving deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

  • Previous experience in broadcast media.
  • Graphic design, photography, and/or video editing experience.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in marketing, promotions or related field.

We’d love to hear a sample of your work!  If you would like to send a demo, include the link to your website in your cover letter.  If you do not have a website, upload your demo in YouTube and provide the link.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity apply today by clicking HERE

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Board Operator Account Executive Promotions Assistant
Comments