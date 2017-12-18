The holidays are over, but the kids are still out of school. What to do?? Come join the next Kids’ Hike at Lynch Canyon Open Space Park, hosted by Solano Land Trust, for some fresh air, exercise and fun!
No per-registration required. Meet in the parking lot at 9:45 for a 10:00 departure. The hike is free.
Kids Hike Lynch Canyon
The holidays are over, but the kids are still out of school. What to do?? Come join the next Kids’ Hike at Lynch Canyon Open Space Park, hosted by Solano Land Trust, for some fresh air, exercise and fun!